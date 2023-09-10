Auction | Freddie Mercury’s remains are being auctioned in London

Among the remains of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury to be auctioned is, among other things, a small grand piano that was very important to him.

Auction house Sotheby’s in London is currently selling a big piece of western rock history.

This week, the frontman of the band Queen has been traded there Freddie Mercury worldly possessions from furniture to knick-knacks. The matter has been reported by many media, among others The Independent and The New York Times.

As expected, the little grand piano of Mercury, who died of AIDS in 1991, has received the most attention – and the highest selling price.

Mercury bought Yamaha in 1975, and he created almost all of his biggest songs with it. Finding a suitable grand piano was not easy, as it had to be small enough to fit in the apartment the musician shared with a close friend of Mary Austin with.

Freddie Mercury’s grand piano was sold at auction house Sotheby’s this week.

According to Austin, Mercury treated the piano with great respect and, for example, never smoked near it or placed glass on it.

“The piano was more than an instrument for him. It was an extension of himself, a vehicle for his creativity,” says Austin in Sotheby’s press release.

The piano was sold at the auction for 1.7 million pounds, or just over two million euros.

Many collectors were interested in the Queen hit Bohemian Rhapsody original manuscript.

Mercury wrote the song on British Midland Airways letterhead. It is clear from the bundle of 15 papers that the title of the song was originally supposed to be Mongolian Rhapsody. Eight of the pages are dedicated to lyrics and seven to musical harmonies.

The pieces also changed hands at the auction Somebody To Love, Killer Queen and We Are the Champions handwritten lyrics. However, there was no objection from them For Bohemian Rhapsodywhich was sold for almost 1.4 million pounds, or 1.6 million euros.

Freddy Mercury wrote the script for Bohemian Rhapsody on airline paper.

Interesting perspective into Mercury’s life is provided by the green front door of his Garden Lodge property.

Over the years, the door of the house in London’s Kensington was covered in messages and graffiti scrawled by fans. During the auction, the price of the door, which served as a gate between the public and a private refuge, rose more than 25 times higher than the starting price. In the end, the door was sold for 413,000 pounds, or almost half a million euros.

Also up for auction was a crown and cape worn by Freddie Mercury on Queen's 1986 "Magic" tour. The outfit was bought for 635,000 pounds, or about 740,000 euros.

Mercury’s the most personal auction items include of William Maclurg Smyth a collection of poems Poems of Spirit and Action. The book dates from 1964, when Mercury’s family moved to London. On dozens of pages of the volume, a teenage Mercury – still at that time Fred Bulsara – has penciled comments and reviews of the poems.

The starting price of the book of poems has been estimated at 1,200 pounds, or about 1,400 euros, but currently the highest offer in the online auction is already 13,000 pounds, or 15,000 euros.

If one thing Mercury is remembered for is his mustache. Mercury grew a mustache back in 1980, despite the new style dividing his fan base.

It’s no wonder that a small silver Tiffany mustache comb has become one of the hits of the auction. Bidding for it has soared to 50 times its estimated starting price of £400.

Freddie Mercury's mustache comb, which seems to condense the singer's entire being, has become an auction hit.

At the moment, the highest bid is 80,000 pounds, or about 93,000 euros.

All The items up for auction at Sotheby’s come from Mercury’s Garden Lodge home. When Mercury died in 1991, he bequeathed his entire fortune to his close friend and former fiancee, Mary Austin.

Austin has been managing the glacier for three decades, but he believes that Mercury would have loved to auction off his assets.

“Freddie Mercury wasn’t interested in turning his life into a museum, but he loved auctions and was a regular customer of ours,” Sotheby’s book and manuscript specialist Gabriel Heaton told news agency AFP.

Before the collection of nearly 1,500 objects went under the hammer, Sotheby’s organized a month-long exhibition of it, which was open to the public free of charge.

Auction events have been organized on several evenings, and some of the items are still available for remote sale on the Sotheby’s website. The auction house has estimated the value of the entire deal at least 6 million pounds, or about 7 million euros. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation, both of which work against AIDS.