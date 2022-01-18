The world’s largest cut black diamond will be auctioned and is expected to sell for $5 million. The stone was put on public display for the first time in Dubai on Monday and will travel to Los Angeles and London to be auctioned online for seven days from February 3.

The Enigma, as the carbon diamond was dubbed, was formed by a meteorite impact more than 2.6 billion years ago, according to Sotheby’s jewelry expert Sophie Stevens. The information is from France Press.

The diamond could end up in the hands of a bitcoin trader. “We accept cryptocurrency payment for this diamond, as we accept other major stones,” Stevens said.

The stone is one of the most difficult to cut due to its resistance. It is made up of countless small diamonds, graphite and carbon. The 555.55 carat, 55-faced diamond has not been shown by its anonymous owner in the last 20 years.

+ Auction: Banco do Brasil offers properties with bids from R$ 13 thousand

The diamond’s shape was inspired by the Middle Eastern symbol of power and protection, the hand-shaped Jamsa, also linked to the number five.

Last year, the Key 10138 diamond was sold in Hong Kong for the equivalent of $12.3 million worth of cryptocurrency.

