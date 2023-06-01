While waiting for the Champions League final against Manchester City, the Nerazzurri will bet on the blue if Brozovic leaves. And there is the Fabbian card

In all this new elbowing around Davide Frattesi, Inter could not live on memories and remain motionless. There was a time when, among the midfielders out there, the Nerazzurri club only had eyes for the Sassuolo starlet and a year later they really came back to thinking about this 23-year-old Roman. It’s not just classic disturbing movements, but it’s a real will. Immediately after the Champions League, Inter would like to put their noses forward, which is not easy given the crowding of fans in Italy and even abroad. It is not in the club’s policy (and in the possibilities) to participate in auctions, but the management has already resolved: Frattesi is what is needed to grow in an already elite department, especially if an outgoing solution were really found for Marcelo Brozovic, only expendable in the middle.

Crowding — On Tuesday, at the presentation of Adriano Galliani’s autobiography written with Luigi Garlando at the Manzoni Theater in Milan, the Inter sports director Piero Ausilio met the CEO. from Sassuolo Giovanni Carnevali and the affectionate greeting created a social catchphrase: “Is this a hug for Frattesi? Well, it would be a bit expensive….”, said the Interista. He’s not entirely wrong, for the Emilians the starting cost would be 40 million. It is the same figure made to the other teams that have approached for the midfielder, starting from Juve: the bianconeri dote on Davide and would have young players to be included in the deal, but could review their spending plans given the tornado by which they were overwhelmed . Even Milan knocked on the door to find an alternative option to Loftus-Cheek, without underestimating even Roma, a club in which Frattesi grew up in the shop and which owns a joker: 30% of the potential resale. By also putting De Zerbi’s wealthy Brighton in the cauldron, there is a serious risk of overcrowding, but the Inter fanback upsets the picture. From the first dialogues with Sassuolo and with Frattesi’s agent, Beppe Riso, a certain attraction of the player towards Inter emerged: he already saw himself as a Nerazzurri player last season. See also Bastoni is now an ace ... of coins: this is why he is worth more than 60 million for Inter

The interlocking — Beyond the hugs in favor of the camera, Ausilio and the CEO Marotta have long ago reconnected the threads with Carnevali. We will meet again after the final in Istanbul also because the Nerazzurri have made a positive all-round assessment of the blue talent: in addition to being Italian, a value in building the Inter of the future, there is room for growth and there is full compatibility with the rest of the company. More in detail, a path to Barella is imagined for him: Frattesi would enter the mezzali battery alongside the immovable Nicolò and Mkhitaryan, stunning this year but with 34 springs on his shoulders. His Armenian heritage would be in excellent shape with him, while Calha is in any case destined to specialize as a director. In this context, however, everything must necessarily fit together with the eventual exit of Brozo: the fact that the Croatian has returned to the levels of the past has not removed him from the market. In the event of a fair offer, no one would oppose the departure, also because tomorrow in the middle would be guaranteed precisely by the transfer from Sassuolo. At the moment, only timid interests have been registered, one from PSG and one from the rampant Newcastle: too little, but the Brozo situation could evolve after the Champions League. And if 40 million are out of reach for this Inter today, Sassuolo could even be softened up with some compensation coming from the thriving will sing an Inter fan: for example Giovanni Fabbian, after having amazed at Reggina, will return home to Milan, but both Dionisi and Carnevali like him very much. See also Milenkovic, Fiorentina are in a hurry: Inter must close shortly or it will be "plan B"

June 1, 2023 (change June 1, 2023 | 11:37 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Auction #Frattesi #Inter #launches #challenge #Juventus #Milan #midfielder