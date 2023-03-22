If anyone is still looking for a nice roadster for the summer… It doesn’t get much cooler than this.

The Gullwing doors of the closed 300 SL are iconic, but driving open in a classic sports car also has its charm. And those Gullwing doors are secretly very impractical. That’s why the 300 SL Roadster is at least as desirable as its winged brother.

The 300 SL Roadster was not only a variant of the 300 SL, but also, in a sense, its successor. The year that the Roadster went into production (1957) was the year that the Gullwing went out of production.

Under the long arched bonnet is the 3.0 liter six-in-line from which the 300 SL owes its name. This sends 215 hp and 275 Nm to the rear wheels. Because of the horsepower inflation, this doesn’t sound so exciting anymore, but in the 1950s these were serious numbers, especially for a six-cylinder.

The copy you see here in the photos goes under the virtual hammer at our friends from Collecting Cars. It is a 300 SL Roadster in perhaps the perfect color combination: silver with a red interior.

As can be seen from the license plate, the car is registered in Belgium. To pick it up you have to be a little further from home, because the car is in Cardiff. This 300 SL is also said to have originally been delivered in England. You cannot deduce this from the steering wheel, because that was always on the right side with a 300 SL.

In addition to a soft top, a hard top is also included. Normally we would say nice for the winter, but this car probably won’t come out much in the winter. Still nice that there is a hardtop, if only because it is very beautiful.

This 300 SL was not often taken out of the stable in the summer either, because there is only 19,058 km on the clock. Since the car dates from 1959, this amounts to an average of a mere 298 km per year.

Those interested should be quick, because the online auction ends on Wednesday evening (tomorrow) at 20:00. For all information and photos you can visit the Collecting Cars website. There you can also follow the auction and – if you are very weak – bid along.

