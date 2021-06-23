The auction of the Tjeerd Deelstra collection, a collection of artist publications from the 1960s and 1970s, raised 1.1 million euros, more than double the expectations. This was announced by auction house Zwiggelaar Auctions from Amsterdam on Wednesday afternoon.

The auction attracted the attention of museums and collectors from home and abroad. There were buyers for the 1,252 lots as far as China and Brazil. Salesman Tjeerd Deelstra, an 83-year-old architect and former teacher of TU Delft, says he is “perplexed and overwhelmed” by the result. Saying goodbye to his collection of printed matter feels like “a weird amputation,” he says. But the fact that the collection is so valued and that some of it will be permanently visible in museum collections is more important than the unexpectedly high yield.

The showpiece of the auction was a 1963 suitcase with contributions from the Fluxus movement. It raised 98,000 euros. Two works by the conceptual Surinamese-Dutch artist Stanley Brown were sold together for more than a hundred thousand. Steps of Pedestrians on Paper from 1960, sheets of paper with muddy footsteps from passers-by in Amsterdam, raised 53,000 euros. Another edition, This Way Brouwn (1964), changed hands for 51,000 euros.

The Tjeerd Deelstra collection was one of the largest Dutch collections, including avant-garde, Fluxus and conceptual art. Attempts by Deelstra to house the collection at a study center or museum failed. Also because his busy job as a teacher, his role as administrator and family man played tricks on him.