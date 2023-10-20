From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/20/2023 – 19:00

Coming from Scotland, a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 will be sold at the Sotheby’s auction house in London, England, on November 18th, with an opening bid of 750 thousand pounds (approximately R$4.6 million) and a sale close to 1.2 million pounds (approximately R$7.3 million).

After aging in sherry casks for six decades, just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled in 1986, representing the oldest vintage of Macallan ever produced. The 40 bottles were not available for purchase; instead, some were offered to The Macallan’s top customers.

According to Sotheby’s, the Macallan 1926 Adami bottle is now the basis for all other 1926 bottles that may be tested in the future. To refurbish the capsule, a sample of the old capsule was used as matching material by a producer in Austria to recreate an identical replacement that matched the original.

“Macallan 1926 is the whiskey that every auctioneer wants to sell and that every collector wants to own. I am extremely excited to be bringing a bottle to a Sotheby’s auction for the first time since we set the record for this vintage four years ago,” Jonny Fowle, global head of spirits at Sotheby’s, told ABC News.