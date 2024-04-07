He Xiami Note 13 smart cell phone with 256 GB + 8GB of RAMin black and blue colors, with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, 108 MP front camera, Qualcomm SM6225 processor and Android operating system is at an AUCTION price on the website of Elektra where it had a price of $6,999 pesos and is being reducing $4,001 pesos so it remains at an offer price of $2,998 Mexican pesos Limited Time.

The smartphone with 4G network can be purchased with the Offer price of $2,998 Mexican pesos in cash payment with debit and credit cards (in a single issue), as well as with Banco Azteca cash and the BAZ App. Although if you require a longer period to pay for the electronic payment, you can choose to take it out with an Elektra Loan for 48 weeks of $96 pesos each, resulting in a total cost that rises to $4,608 Mexican pesos due to interest on the credit. Later, the payment schemes are detailed in a table and the characteristics of the Xiaomi Note 13 are listed below with thousands of pesos discount.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, April 7, could change depending on its validity in Elektra.”

These are the characteristics of the Xiaomi Note 13 256GB cell phone with $4,001 pesos DISCOUNT at Elektra.

– 256GB of storage capacity.

– 8GB of RAM memory.

– Available colors: Black and blue.

– 6.67-inch screen with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

– Battery capacity of 5000 mAh.

– 108 MP rear camera.

– 16 MP front camera.

– Qualcomm SM6225 processor.

– Android operating system.

– 4G networks.

If you are interested in buying the 256GB Xiaomi Note 13 cell phone for $2,998 pesos at Elektra in cash payment, give CLICK HERE.





What are the payment methods that apply to the Xiaomi Note 13 256GB + 8GB RAM cell phone with DISCOUNT at Elektra?

WAY TO PAY TERM OR FREQUENCY AMOUNT PAYABLE WEEKLY OR MONTHLY PAYMENTS Credit card One-time payment $2,998 Mexican pesos Debit One-time payment $2,998 Mexican pesos Cash at Banco Azteca One-time payment $2,998 Mexican pesos BAZ APP One-time payment $2,998 Mexican pesos Elektra Loan Up to 48 weeks $4,608 pesos approximately $96 pesos for each week* subject to loan approval

