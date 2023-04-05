Renato Branca, managing director of Sogaer, the management company of Cagliari airport, David Crognaletti, sales manager, and Simona Danieli will go to trial. This morning the investigating judge of the Cagliari court, Manuela Anzani, committed them to trial, for various reasons, for bid rigging and forgery. Only the latter crime is contested in Crognaletti. The hearing has been set for July 5th before the second criminal section of the court.

The story concerns a tender, published by the subsidiary Sogaerdyn spa, to select a manager of the commercial and marketing & web area of ​​2020 won by Danieli, for which the investigators hypothesize a link with Branca. According to the prosecution, supported by the prosecutor Rossella Spano, the announcement was rigged to favor her: but the trial will clarify. Crognaletti was part of the candidate evaluation commission, who would not have reported the connection between Danieli and Branca. During the preliminary hearing, the defender of the three defendants, Guido Manca Bitti, had objected to irregularities in the collection of data from the terminals during the investigations.