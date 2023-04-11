Caixa Econômica Federal, in partnership with Globo Leilões, will hold an online auction with 237 residential properties throughout Brazil, involving houses, apartments and land.

The auction takes place on May 3 at 10 am.

In addition to the good business opportunities, with offers below the appraised value in their initial bids, the properties in this event will be sold free of overdue IPTU and condominium debts.

Among the highlights of the auction is a house in the city of Santa Rita, in Pernambuco. Its appraised value is BRL 118,000, but the initial bid for this property is BRL 35,400, with a 70% discount.

The property with the highest initial bid is a house in the city of Palhoça, in Santa Catarina. With 172m², the residence is built on a plot of 4,500m², with the right to a swimming pool, according to the description, while its offer starts at R$ 1,022,590.80.

To participate in the auction, registration is required. The list of properties that will be auctioned can be found in this link.