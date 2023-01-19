The Superbid platform brings an online vehicle auction this Friday (20), starting at 4 pm. These are models belonging to the fleet of the Stellantis group, involving brands such as RAM, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Citröen.

There are 113 vehicles of the most varied types, such as pickups, SUVs, hatchbacks and sedans, with prices starting at R$37,000 and reaching R$331,500 for the most expensive unit.

The vehicle with the lowest value in the auction is a Fiat Uno Attractive 1.0model 2021, with the most recent bid at BRL 37,000, around BRL 15,000 below its market price.

The highest price is for a pickup truck RAM 2500 Laramie 6.7 TD, also model 2021 and with its initial bid at R$ 331,500. Even with the high value, the model is still R$ 130 thousand more than its market value.

Among the SUVs, there are several options such as a Jeep Compass Longitude 1.3 Turbomodel 2022, with its most recent bid at R$ 139,000, an amount around R$ 29,000 less than that found in the Fipe Table (R$ 168,001).

The complete list of vehicles that are part of the auction can be found in this link.