Auction among billionaires in Rome. The only mural by Caravaggio is worth gold

TO Rome is about to go on stage the auction of the century. A historic building will be auctioned, with a unique feature inside: it contains the only specimen in the world of mural done by Caravaggio. The list of participants and possible buyers of the Casino dell’Aurora Ludovisi Boncompagni – reads on Repubblica – is covered by secrecy, but today’s appointment is made even more fascinating by the rumors leaked in the last few hours. Yes, because they would also be interested in the building Bill Gates and the Sultan of Brunei. There is also talk of aspirants from the Qatar, from the China and from Dubai. In short, the doors of the complex in via Lombardia open again to the billionaires of the planet: the communication of the sale of the seventeenth-century casino frescoed by Guercino was sent by e-mail to 20,000 wealthy people, given that the property has been estimated 471 million euros.

If the appointment goes deserted – continues Repubblica – or if the minimum required value is not reached, we will proceed to fix sales subsequent to a price reduced by 20%. In any case, a monstrous figure. Suffice it to say that the current estimate, € 471 million, is equal to a quarter of the ordinary budget (therefore excluding the funds of the NRP) of the Ministry of Culture. A letter addressed by Dario Franceschini to the premier Mario Draghi and to the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco to understand if and how to proceed: from the Roman College they could use the right of first refusal within 60 days from the purchase of the Casino by a private individual, offering the same amount with which the auction closed. If, on the other hand, the seventeenth-century annex should remain in private hands, it will still remain the constraint to open doors to do it visit on request.

