With Housing prices at maximum Some of the half -building skeletons that have been abandoned after the outbreak of the real estate bubble of more than a decade return to the market to achieve a second chance. One from Those promotions Zombies perfectly recognizable that it is located At the entrance of the Valencian town of Náquera It goes out to auction now.

Specifically, what the company specialized in these eactive processes auctions are the Credit rights on construction under construction baptized as La Llomathat It is valued at 11.75 million euros.

The promotion whose works is without finishing and in an obvious state of abandonment for years, including 40 homes, 10 commercial premises and a basement for parking. According to the firm in charge of the auction, the structure and distribution of the common elements is completed and the execution of the individual elements of the residential and commercial complex is pending.

The urbanization rises on a plot of 1,987.13 square meters, with a design that includes a set of five blocks in a “U” structure, organized around a central space for common areas, which will include swimming pool, gardens and gardens and recreational areas.

The cast

The project is designed to house three heights: a basement for parking, a low floor that combines zaguanes and commercial premises, and two upper floors with homes. The second floor is linked to fades and private terraces. Each block has between four and six homes, with a distribution of two or three homes per plant.

According to the company that manages the process, LA online auction will remain open until March 14 to receive the offers of investors and promoters interested in this asset in the Valencian municipality.