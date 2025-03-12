The British royal house is known for being a great admirer of the off -road vehicles of Land RoverIn fact, the firm provides vehicles to the Buckingham Palace and the different properties of the monarchs since 1953. Such is the link of its … Members with this British company that the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh was transferred in a Land Rover defend in 2013 modified by himself. This is why each time one of these vehicles goes on the market creates a stir.

The house Iconic auctix It will pass under the deck on March 22, in an event dedicated to classic cars that will be held in Birmingham, an authentic piece of collector that will attract not only motor lovers, but also monarchists who want to get a piece of British history, A Land Rover Defender 90 of 2010 which belonged to Carlos III. The estimated sales price is between 42,000 and 50,000 pounds sterling (about 50,000 and 60,000 euros to the current change).

According to existing documents, this vehicle was delivered in The Royal Garage of Highgrove House on November 11, 2010. There is a confirmation letter addressed to Tim Williamsmain driver of its real highness.

The specimen in question comes with a finish in Keswick Green, black protective cladding at the bottom, 26 -inch wheels with five radios and interiors Chacoal Gray that have a fairly good conservation state with just a small sample of wear in the driver’s seat, which implies that It could have been driven by the king himself and not by a driver. As extra for the time, heated seats were included, a front with heating and rear screens, three characteristics that today are nothing luxurious, but at that time they gave it a touch of exclusivity. The brand marks 24,595 miles (about 39,582 kilometers).

No more details of this specific vehicle are offered, but it is known that most of these vehicles were equipped with A four -cylinder turbod. that it provides 122 hp of strength and that is coupled to a six -speed gearbox and four -wheel drive system.

After leaving the Royal House he was in a collection dedicated to the British royal family to then move on to a collector who has cared for it.