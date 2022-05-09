Sergio Agüero is one of the greatest idols in the history of Manchester City and left a mark that will be eternal in the English club. He is the top scorer with 257 goals and he scored the most to win the Premier League after 44 years.
Kun scored at the last minute against Queens Park Rangers and his team won the title. May 13, 2012 is a day that fans will not forget and that takes more value with the passing of the years. This weekend a tribute was made to him with a shirt in the warm-up and now An important auction is coming up.
A buyer will be sought for the shirt that the Argentine used in that match and those interested can start making offers from 11 thousand pounds. The calculation that is made is that the winner will pay between 20 and 30 thousand pounds.
The curiosity is that it still has champagne stains from the celebrations and an incredible fact. Aguero had given it to Balotelli, but the striker forgot it in the locker room and was found by a club employee.
The auction money will go to a person in need of medical help and to charities.
#Auction #historical #shirt #Kun #Agüero #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply