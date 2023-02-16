We can see perhaps the worst season in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s career, at least since he became one of the best strikers in the world. The Gabonese is paying off his bet on Chelsea in spades. His return to the Premier League is not going like the attacker dreamed it would be in the summer when he decided to leave Barcelona, because once Thomas Tuchel was fired from his position as coach, the African was sent to the ship of oblivion and practically didn’t even He is active on the field.
As if that were not enough, the Gabonese could not sign this winter with any club in Europe due to UEFA regulations, since Aubameyang added official minutes with Barcelona and Chelsea. That being the case and in search of minutes, the striker was close to signing for an MLS project, however, when everything was on track with an arrival at the current United States champion, the footballer ruled out that idea because it is considered at the level of the best soccer in the world
Aubameyang will leave Chelsea and seek accommodation within Europe in the summer. The footballer prioritizes returning to Barcelona and the culé team does not close the door but sets three complex conditions. Pierre must arrive as a free agent, obtaining a letter of freedom from Chelsea, he must reduce his salary, he must earn even less than what he received in Barcelona at the time and his signing will only be on the table if Vitor’s arrival is complicated rock.
