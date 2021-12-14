“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be captain of our team, and he will not be part of the squad invited to play Wednesday’s match against West Ham United,” the London club said in a statement.

“We expect all of our players, especially our captain, to act in accordance with the laws and standards that we have all set and agreed to,” Arsenal said.

And the “Athletic” website indicated that Aubameyang returned late on what had been agreed upon from a personal trip to France last week, which later forced him to miss training due to the need to pass Corona virus protocols.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta had excluded Aubameyang from the derby match against Tottenham last March, due to a disciplinary issue when he arrived late for a pre-match meeting.

“It’s not an easy situation or the situation we want, to be our captain in this situation,” Arteta said on Saturday.

Aubameyang was chosen as Arsenal captain in 2019 after Swiss international midfielder Granit Xhaka was stripped of the badge for insulting a section of the “gunners” fans after being substituted in a league match against Crystal Palace.

The Gabonese international led Arsenal to its only title under Arteta when he scored two goals in the FA Cup semi-final and final in 2020.

However, Aubameyang’s level has fallen since he extended his contract for three years in September 2020 in a move that made him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League at 18 million pounds ($24 million) a year.

Aubameyang scored only 10 goals in the league last season, as Arsenal finished eighth, and scored four goals in 14 games this season.

“It’s a really upsetting situation,” Arteta said. “The players accepted the decision, they know it because they stuck to it. We want to take our culture and how we want to represent the football club to a different level.”

He added that he had not made a quick decision on who would replace Aubameyang with the captaincy.