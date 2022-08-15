FC Barcelona had a lousy start to the season. The Barça team generated enormous expectations with the formation of the squad, however Xavi’s men could not go beyond a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on the first day of LaLiga, a result that does not generate the slightest concern within the club , but that loads the environment with ridicule and prehension.
Now, the players and coaching staff will concentrate their efforts on resolving this initial setback, while the management team will continue with the negotiations to finalize departures and arrivals of players before the transfer market closes. One of the open folders is the possible transfer of the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although everything indicates that the striker will remain in Xavi’s team.
Chelsea are pressing hard for the former Borussia Dortmund player to reinforce their attack after the departures of Werner and Lukaku, even Tuchel would have already had direct contact with the scorer. But the German coach would have received a no from the Barcelona player, who knows he is important within Xavi’s management and hopes to be part of the starting eleven. In addition, Pierre is very comfortable living in Barcelona and does not fancy the idea of returning to London.
