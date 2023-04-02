Much has been said about the option for Leo Messi to return to Barcelona in the summer market, however, it is a fact that the team has other options on the table. The same that are much more of a priority, such as the signing of a center forward that allows those from Barcelona to rotate Lewandowski, who is the only natural ‘9’ that Xavi has today within his pieces.
Dozens of names of forwards can be linked to the culé team, but in 90min we’ll make it clear to you right now, that those from Barcelona only have two options in mind: one priority and for which they will do everything in their power, as is Vitor Roque and a plan B in case of failure, something that is possible due to the issue of money within the team. It is the Gabonese Pierre Aubameyang.
The press in Spain affirms that Barcelona will do everything they can to sign Vitor Roque, as this is even a strategic signing, since the Brazilian-born is considered the generational replacement for Lewandowski. The club will draw all possible routes to secure the 18-year-old jewel. But in case of failure, Xavi will give the green light to the option of Aubameyang, who will wait for the club to inform him of his possible arrival and will make all the sporting and financial sacrifices required to return to the squad.
