Strengthen the team’s attack. That is the maxim of Xavi Hernández since he took the reins of the FC Barcelona bench. At the moment Ferrán Torres has arrived, Adama Traoré is imminent and now a 9 is missing that could be Álvaro Morata or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese is the last option that has appeared on the list of candidates from the technical secretariat and, although Morata would fit better in this Barça, it is a bet that can give a good result.
Aubameyang is a fast striker with a goal, two things that Xavi’s team lacks. It may not 100% meet the profile of the striker that the Barça coach is looking for, but this Barça is in full reconstruction both economically and in terms of play and has to take advantage of the good opportunities that arise along the way, and Aubameyang is.
Arsenal has put him on the market but not because of his performance on the pitch, which this season has suffered, but because Arteta contributed to the team and he does not have him due to a disciplinary offense. Therefore, the Gunners will not oppose his departure and he could arrive on loan until the end of the season. And in the absence of 3 days for the transfer market to close and with the operation for Morata completely paralyzed, Aubameyang’s option is the best that can be presented to him at Barça at this time. In addition, due to the difficult economic situation that Barcelona is going through, they cannot aspire to much more than hiring strikers at very low cost or through a transfer. And under normal circumstances, a player like the Gabonese who has proven his worth and his goalscoring instinct, is not so within reach.
The striker has appeared in 15 games this season scoring 7 goals, just one less than Memphis Depay, Barcelona’s top scorer. Any player who can add is welcome at the Camp Nou and even more so now that Ansu Fati is out of the pitch again.
At Barça they know that the possible arrival of Aubameyang is a temporary situation, a reinforcement between now and the end of the season, since the plans of the technical secretariat and the coach to rebuild the team go by other names. But Barcelona’s objective this season is to be among the top four and if they have to have players whose career in the team will have an expiration date, they should bet on it.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
#Aubameyang #temporary #solution #Barcelona #find #market
Leave a Reply