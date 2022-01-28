The Gabonese striker hasn’t played for Arsenal for almost two months and an exit in the form of a loan would be accepted from London. According to the newspaper AceIt would be the Barça alternative if the operation of the Madrilenian does not prosper, although it would depend on Dembélé.
Pierre-Émerick Aubameyang has seven goals in 15 games for the English club this season and 92 in 163 since he landed in the capital. He came in addition to signing 141 goals in 213 appearances. He is a footballer with a nose, but he stands out especially in contexts with spaces rather than in positional attack.
He is currently 32 years old and receives a salary of 20 million annually, with which a possible transfer would imply the payment of an important token. However, according to the newspaper itself AceArsenal would be receptive to opting for a loan until the end of the season, while Atlético de Madrid would like to include a mandatory purchase for Álvaro Morata.
The Spanish striker is currently on loan at the team bianconeri, which has the non-compulsory option (35M) for him, but weeks ago it transpired that there was no will to execute it. In both ways, the operation could not be undertaken if Ousmane Dembélé does not accept a downward renewal or leave to leave a gap in the wage bill.
Meanwhile, Adama Traoré will undergo a medical review in the next few hours and will soon be announced as loaned with a purchase option (30M) from Wolverhampton, according to information provided by Fabrizio Romano.
