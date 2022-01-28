Adama Traoré day in Barcelona. He’s back in Spain in order to undergo medical and sign as Barça player on loan with buy option [€30m] from Wolves ??? #FCB

Adama and Barça have also agreed to a pre-contract for five years in case FCB will decide to buy him on a permanent basis in June. pic.twitter.com/QXId9JJjzZ

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022