Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that French Olympique de Marseille has settled on obtaining the services of Gabonese international striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea player, in order to support his attack with a goal with great experience before, especially in Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​​​while he spent a season to forget with the “blues” who only rarely participated in him. in matches.

Aubameyang has a great opportunity to prove his worth at the “Velodrome” stadium, the stronghold of Marseille, where the French club’s management agreed with the player on a “3-year” contract period, salary and other additions, and all that remains is to obtain Chelsea’s approval of the deal, and the latter asks for 6 million euros, but not from unlikely to be reduced.

And the Spanish Marcelino, the new coach of Marseille, expressed his happiness with the Gabonese star, the top scorer, and expressed his hope that the negotiations with his club would end in a complete agreement.

French and English press sources stated that Aubameyang remains a world-class player in the estimation of all game experts, as he is a natural scorer and his long experience will be a great supporter of Marseille.

However, Goal International asked about the impact of Aubameyang’s arrival on the status of Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez, and whether that meant his departure.

The site said that Marseille had already made an offer to renew Sanchez’s contract, but the latter was late in responding to this offer, which may mean that he prefers to separate from Marseille, in search of a new challenge elsewhere.

Olympique de Marseille is still looking for another striker or two from now, until the end of the “Summer Mercato”, in order to achieve more offensive support.

Marseille recently included two good deals from Spanish Atletico Madrid, the Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia, 30 years old, the defensive midfield, and the Brazilian Renan Lodi, 25 years old, the left back of the Atleti club, where he paid 8 million euros for the first and 13 million for the second.