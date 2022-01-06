Whereas, seasons ago, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s career passed between goals and goals, at the moment the Gabonese has not emerged from one scandal to re-enter another. Just a month after he was removed from the team by Mikel Arteta, it is now his national team that suffers the consequences of the excesses and eccentricities of the former star Gunner. Four days before Gabon debuts in the 2021 Africa Cup, which will take place in January in Cameroon, Aubameyang has given positive for COVID-19, a few days after leaking some images in which he was seen partying in Dubai. In addition to the captain of the Gabonese team, one of the videos broadcast on social networks also shows Mario Lemina, current Nice player and former Turin Juventus player among other teams, who has also tested positive. The contagions of both footballers have been notified when arriving in Cameroon to concentrate with the Gabon national team.

In this way, if Aubameyang accumulated a month away from the pitch after missing the last five games of the year with Arsenal, Now the 32-year-old footballer will not be able to be in Yaoundé on January 10 to face Comoros, in the debut of the Africa Cup. If the positives of both the Arsenal player and Mario Lemina are confirmed, they could miss the entire group stage with Gabon, which ends on January 18 against Morocco, four days after facing Ghana. Although, as the journalist points out Hanif Ben Berkane, from L’Équipe, The Gabonese national team had decided to do the 10-day preparation stage in Dubai, before moving to Cameroon, the night out of the footballers has ended up causing the loss of the two most important footballers in the squad in the face of the tournament.

Unfortunately for both Arsenal and Gabon, this is just another chapter in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s negative streak of events between late 2021 and the start of the new year. First, the Gabonese attacker lost the captaincy in the London team for three disciplinary offenses. This fact led to the Spanish coach of the Gunners separating him from the team, losing the games against Southampton, West Ham, Leeds United, Sunderland, Norwich City and, in the opening of 2022, the clash against Manchester City. And now, at the gates of the great African national team tournament, Aubameyang will have to isolate himself and quarantine in Cameroon. The situation has meant that Arsenal is desperately looking for a way out for the Gabonese. Aubameyang’s episodes of indiscipline, added to the step forward by several of Arsenal’s footballers, have pushed the Emirates Stadium team to put their player on the transfer list, offer him to Juventus in Turin or negotiate an exchange with FC Barcelona.

