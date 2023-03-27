Aubameyang’s future is in limbo: it is a fact that the Gabonese will not add a single minute at Chelsea for the remainder of the season, since the coaching staff does not count him in the slightest. That being the case, the London team is very clear that once the season is over, they will have to do without the services inside the center forward to whom they will open the exit door to take the route of free agency.
Pierre and his entourage are very clear of them, which is why the footballer has formally offered Barcelona to return to Xavi’s squad in the summer market, promising to adapt to what the club can offer him in terms of economical and sporty. The culés analyze his return but it is far from being a priority, which is why the Gabonese should knock on other doors, one of them could be that of Inter Milan.
Inter is clear that they will validate the purchase option for Romelu Lukaku, therefore, the Belgian will leave the Serie A team to return to Chelsea in the summer, thus, those from the city of fashion will have a place in the center of the attack and does not want that fissure to be open, being so, he will put on Aubameyang’s table an offer for the Gabonese player to join the team in the summer, as long as he does indeed arrive for free.
#Aubameyang #continue #career #big #Serie
