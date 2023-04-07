The sacking of Graham Potter and the return of Lampard to Chelsea will give a new life to several of the club’s players who had been sent into exile by the team’s former manager such as Mason Mount and Aubameyang himself. For years Frankie has declared himself a fan and now that he is in control of the squad, it is very possible that we will see the Gabonese on the field again with the London team.
However, to this day nothing has changed in Pierre’s plans for the summer market. Regardless of whether the coach for the next season is Lampard or one of the other options that have sounded like Luis Enrique, Nagelsmann and others… The former Arsenal striker’s plans include leaving Chelsea and returning to Barcelona with the Barcelona, no matter what they have to sacrifice in exchange for this return.
Pierre sees himself once again under Xavi’s orders. Even if this is only for one year and with a substitute role behind Lewandowski, not counting the huge drop in salary that the Gabonese will have to accept. All this is within the striker’s plans in order to join the squad again. As for the club, the idea of accepting him back in the team is not ruled out, but this should only happen when the signing of Vitor Roque is impossible.
