He FC Barcelona He continues making plans to continue reinforcing and armoring the squad with the intention of returning to the places where he once was. Xavi Hernandez He knows that his team has shown significant improvement after his arrival at the Barça coach’s office. However, not everything would be rosy. The culé team is going through a complex situation in terms of its ability to enter new players, but the Blaugrana team is working to reverse this situation and be able to take action in the next transfer window.
The coaching staff of the Blaugrana team knows that there are not many accessible options on the market for the forward position, especially due to the exorbitant prices that are around the market and that is where it comes in. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese already has experience at Can Barça and Xavi already knows what it is like to have him as a player on the pitch. Despite having a crack like Robert Lewandowski on the field of play, this season the culé team has lacked a goal and the coaching staff believes that with Aubameyang’s return to Barça this would be a problem with a possible solution in the short term, without a doubt.
According to some information sources, Aubameyang would be delighted to accept a secondary role and a salary that suits Barça’s needs. The club considers him a very interesting option and that he can easily fit into Xavi’s current system.
A few days ago, the Gabonese would take the opportunity to visit his former Barça teammates and decided to come over to congratulate them after winning the last classic against real Madrid. Aubameyang took photos with some members of the squad and according to a current of rumors, this situation would have bothered the fans a lot. Chelsea and its leaders, leaving a label on him that he will be the next player to be released from the English club.
Barça will have to review the possibility of incorporating him if they are willing to do so.
