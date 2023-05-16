Atvos, one of the main producers of biofuels in Brazil, announces the arrival of mechanical engineer Bruno Serapião as CEO. Since January, the chair has been occupied by businessman Giovanni Forace, a representative of FIP Agroenergia, who took control of the company earlier this year. Forace will continue to serve in the company as a director.

“It is with great satisfaction that I assume the leadership of one of the main producers of sustainable energy, operating in a segment of extreme relevance for the country and the world, with the strong personal purpose of taking Atvos to the position of global reference in the sector” , said Serapião in an advance note to the Broadcast Agro.

Sucroenergética, formerly Odebrecht Agroindustrial, is undergoing a judicial recovery process and Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of the sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi, has become the main holder of control of the company. In return, Mubadala and the partners of the consulting firm RK Partners, which owns the FIP Agroenergia fund, committed to investing R$500 million in the ethanol giant.

The new CEO will continue the actions aimed at investing additional capital. How did you anticipate the Broadcast Agroin January of this year, the investment of R$ 500 million should be destined for the agricultural and industrial areas.

Atvos plans to process 30 million tons of sugarcane per harvest. In the last cycle, 22.3 million tons were processed, which allowed the production of 1.6 billion liters of ethanol, 382 thousand tons of sugar and the cogeneration of 2.132 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity from the biomass, in addition to issuing 2.2 million Decarbonization Credits (CBIOs). “I arrive at Atvos at an emblematic moment, of cultural change, guided by strong values ​​of ethics, teamwork and focus on results and productivity”, said Serapião.

The arrival of the executive also reinforces the new controllers’ commitment to eliminating corporate conflicts. Serapião graduated from Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA) and has experience in the areas of infrastructure, logistics, energy and alternative investments, having worked at Hidrovias do Brasil, Pátria Investimentos and América Latina Logística (ALL).