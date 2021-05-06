Last Tuesday, May 4, Paco Bazán expressed his opinions in his program Sporting and questioned the use of masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After what happened, ATV spoke through a statement in which it showed its rejection of the driver’s statements.

“The ATV Group rejects the comments made, in a personal capacity, by Paco Bazán yesterday in El deportivo. We are a company that is very respectful of sanitary regulations and, in that sense, we will continue to promote the responsible use of the mask, social distancing and NO to group meetings ”, it reads.

Likewise, the television house assured that the edition of this May 5 will not be broadcast to respect the journalistic principles on which the program is based.

“Consequently, and in accordance with our self-regulation code that governs us, the El deportivo program will not be broadcast today,” the statement concludes.

What did Paco Bazán say?

In his television space, Paco Bazán questioned the use of the mask and slipped that it was a “new world order” plan. “He is seeking to indoctrinate us humans. They want to silence us, they have put masks on us to silence us and that symbolize the Egyptian slaves because they had masks. This is how they were subjected ”, commented the television host.

