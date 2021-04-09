Faced with the unfortunate comments made by presidential candidate Rafael López Aliaga about Juliana Oxenford, the television channel ATV issued a statement in which it expresses its position in the face of the aggression suffered by the journalist, who is one of its most representative figures.

“Grupo ATV rejects and condemns physical and verbal violence exercised in any case and context, which highlights the urgent need and joint responsibility to achieve a change in society to eradicate all kinds of discrimination”, begins the message of channel 9 .

“The recent statements of a presidential candidate against our journalist Juliana Oxenford they violate these fundamental principles and violate her as a person, woman and professional of recognized trajectory ”, the statement continues.

Finally, the channel gave its full support to the host of ATV Juliana style news. “From the ATV Group we express all our support and solidarity to Juliana Oxenford and we urge that respect be maintained at all levels, for the sake of social coexistence in harmony and on equal terms,” ​​concludes the statement.

Rafael López Aliaga had insulted the journalist and her work as an information professional. The presidential candidate also blamed the media for allegedly not releasing information on vaccine prices.

