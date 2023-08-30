Magaly Medina is getting ready to bring a new episode of her reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’ this Tuesday, August 29, in which various celebrities such as Andrés Hurtado, La Uchulú, Gabriela Serpa coexist and star in controversial situations. Although it is still unknown about the elimination of some, know here all the details of the program, how to watch live and more.

‘La casa de Magaly’ is the new reality show led by Magaly Medina. Photo: The Republic

What time to see ‘Magaly TV, the firm’?

The reality of ‘Magaly’s house’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at its usual time from 9.45 pm to 11 pm During that time, the host Magaly Medina after the latest entertainment news and premieres a new episode of ‘La casa de Magaly’.

Where to watch ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ LIVE?

For those who wish to see ‘La casa de Magaly’ they can do so through the ATV signal. In addition, the program is also broadcast live on the official website of the channel and on the YouTube platform on the channel ‘Magaly TV: the firm’.

The members of ‘La casa de Magaly’ had to get into the pool. Photo: ATV capture

Who are the participants of ‘La casa de Magaly’?

For this season, Magaly Medina chose 11 celebrities to live in ‘La casa de Magaly’ and give people something to talk about with the scandals they star in. Some of them are already recognized characters within the national show business.

Below is the list of participants:

the uchulu

Carlos Cacho

patrick suarez

Samahara Lobaton

Shirley Cherres

Vanessa Lopez

Fiorella Retiz

Gabriela Serpa

renzo spraggon

Alfredo Benavides

Andres Hurtado.

La Uchulú and Andrés Hurtado in ‘La casa de Magaly’. photo: ATV capture

What happened yesterday in ‘La casa de Magaly’ with Uchulú?

In the last episode of ‘La casa de Magaly’ there was an unfortunate episode when Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado made transphobic comments against Etza Wong. Despite this, La Uchulú did not remain silent and defended herself against the accusations of those involved.

The influencer received the support of her colleagues at home and they even asked Hurtado and Cacho to apologize to the young woman.

