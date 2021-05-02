Sotheby’s Antique Art Auction in London last December. Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Sotheby’s

Look and look until your eyes are sprayed. This is the only law that governs one of the most inaccurate sciences in the world: the attribution of works of art, especially those of ancient masters. “See, see and see; it is the work of a lifetime ”, reflects Manuela Mena from England, where she lives in retirement, the world’s leading specialist in Goya historian and former head of conservation of 18th century painting at the Prado Museum. “There are art historians who do not have a clinical eye. It is not bad at all. Seeing many works is what gives you that finesse in your gaze ”. It’s a gift. Mena has been living that existence on paper since she was 22 years old. He has toured the complete collection of drawings from the Uffizi (Italy) or the British Museum. Two examples of a trade where, for once, the Old World overtakes the New. “American historians do not have the ability to see so many works because they are kept in Europe, and that is what gives finesse to the eye,” says the doctor in Art History. “It is a highly specialized job, which requires enormous knowledge and cannot be improvised,” agrees Andrés Úbeda, deputy director of conservation and research at the Madrid art gallery.

But the academic world converges with the art market. “Since it exists, there is interest in fitting a work and daring people who like to take a few steps further, and that is where you can go wrong,” warns Javier Novo, conservation and research coordinator at the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum. And this relationship is complex. Attribution changes everything. A workshop by José de Ribera (the Baroque master painted countless replicas with his assistants on many canvases) costs about 30,000 euros, a large riverside can easily exceed 600,000. All auction houses have made mistakes when they mix money with old paint. Christie’s was withdrawing a murillo (Saint Francis embracing Christ crucified) last week, which started at 1.1 million euros, due to serious doubts of its authorship.

But at auctions — which is a great theatrical performance — everything happens in the catalog. There is his action, his narrative and his dialogue. And the drama is the “token” or “entry.” A small study that accompanies the most important pieces and justifies their attribution. It is usually commissioned to recognized experts and for this brief work (often completed through a simple high resolution image) it is paid between 600 and 10,000 euros. Depending on the “professional cache” of the person signing it, the possible value of the piece and the difficulty of attribution. A good specialist in an Italian baroque master with a market can charge 5,000 euros. Although not all certify. Someone, for example, of the prestige of Javier Portús, head of conservation of Spanish painting until 1800 at the Prado, does not accept commissions.

And in a job that is lost, one educates one’s own gaze. “I buy without any advice, without the opinion of any expert, and I don’t care who has certified it,” says Nicolás Cortés, director of the gallery of the same name. “Because the client he really trusts is the antique dealer who sells him the work.”

Cortés gets up. The conversation takes place in his Madrid gallery in the Chueca neighborhood. Pass your hand over a crucifixion by Corrado Giaquinto (1703-1776). “Touch tells you that it is a fabric from the 18th century,” he says. “It’s something you know. I can’t explain how, but you know it. “

That trust is what the Pérez de Castro Méndez family has sought. The owners of the “probable” caravaggio from Madrid. The Colnaghi gallery assumes all the management of the Ecce homo attributed to the Lombard genius. The assignment includes not only the confirmation of authorship, but also its future sale. Jorge Coll, CEO of the firm, representative of the family and former partner of Nicolás Cortés, knows that he is entering gloomy: “To validate an attribution, the consensus of both worlds is necessary: ​​the commercial and the academic,” he says. the CEO of Colnaghi. “We have our own experts who lead the way and then we consult with analysts to confirm our opinion.” If, finally, the painting is bought by the State or an individual, the dealer could take 5% and 10% of the operation on a canvas of these characteristics. Without too many expenses. A scientific analysis (infrared, X-rays, spectroscopy) of a painting in Spain – Nicolás Cortés estimates – costs about 2,000 euros. Which is not to say that the risk is low. Some large antique dealers are financed with investment funds and these do not accept the work as collateral (collateral, in financial jargon) and may ask for interest of 13%.

Paradigm shift

But the paint fades. A patina of rust and time seems to adhere to the canvas, blurring the figures and the landscape. “The connoisseurship [especialista en la materia] which has always been part of the study of art history has diminished a lot and today it is perhaps more practiced in the field of museums, among collectors, antique dealers and auction house personnel ”, says Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery in London. Change the paradigm. Perhaps because the market is very small and, if private money does not come, the interest of the young for the “old” is a fine glaze.

The fabrics of the old masters – according to UBS and Art Basel – moved in bids last year 759 million dollars (620 million euros). The smallest segment (9%) of all those who make up the fine arts framework. The sound echoes come from the resilience of postwar and contemporary art. About $ 4.7 billion. 55%. “In Europe and the United States, art history departments lean more towards contemporary than ancient art,” says Finaldi. And sometimes, in this space, classical knowledge (provenance, conservation, stylistic relationship with other works from the same artistic environment) are of almost no use. Perhaps the gloom of the caravaggio Madrid, shed light and pigments of young sap on the business of attributions.