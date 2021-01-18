A failed marriage can make you sad, especially when someone opposes it at the last moment. The editorial writer of the opinion is inconsolable, who expected so much from the union between Carrefour and the Canadian Couche-Tard, that others saw more like swimming with a shark. “Suspicion with regard to the creation of wealth of private origin, distrust of competition, demonization of the company” … But fortunately there are successful marriages. The echoes do not stop celebrating that of PSA (Peugeot Citroën) and FCA (Fiat Chrysler) to form the Stellantis group, which makes one think of the stars, fourth in the world. We will see the rest but the groom, Carlos Tavares, the boss of PSA, drags hearts after him. “There is no doubt that he will have his eye glued to the curve of the share price of a group that he intends to lead to the firmament”, because “This competitor at heart with a killer smile and cold anger likes nothing less than challenges”. A killer, my God, that is attractive.

Maurice Ulrich’s note