Beatriz Miguel (4i), María González Veracruz (6i), Fernando López Miras (4d) and Valle Miguélez (2d) pose with representatives of the social economy in the Region. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

“It is difficult to attract young talent to our companies,” acknowledged yesterday Juan Antonio Pedreño, the main representative of the social economy both at the regional and state levels. Much of the motivation and philosophy that has permeated the organization of the 1st Region of Murcia Social Economy Conference was concentrated in this confession.