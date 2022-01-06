British lawyers Ghislaine maxwell, found guilty of sex trafficking at the end of December, requested a new process this Wednesday, alleging that one of the jurors revealed that he had been a victim of sexual abuse, which would have influenced other members of the jury, according to a court document.

In the lawsuit dated Wednesday, the lawyers cite a Daily Mail article in which one of the jurors confessed to having taken into account his childhood memories during the deliberations.

The defense considers that these comments by Scotty David – his first and middle names – are “irrefutable reasons for a new trial.”

“The jury declared to the journalists that he revealed … during the deliberations that he had been a victim of sexual abuse and described the memory he had of the event. According to the jury, this revelation influenced the deliberations and convinced the other jurors to convict Ms. Maxwell.“wrote the defenders.

The incident is taken very seriously by the Manhattan attorney general’s office, which suggested that the court “conduct an investigation” and proposed a “hearing” on it “in about a month.”

According to the prosecutors, it must be determined whether the man revealed during the jury constitution process – that is, before the process – that he had been a victim of sexual abuse.

David was evasive about it in interviews, saying he did not remember that question, but answered honestly if it was asked.

Accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denied that she recruited underage girls for her ex-partner, disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Johannes Eisele – AFP

After 40 hours of deliberations in five days, the jury found Maxwell guilty of five charges that weighed against him, including the most serious: that of sex trafficking with his former partner, the billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019.

No date has been announced yet for the announcement of the sentence.

In parallel, the US courts are examining the civil lawsuit filed by one of the couple’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, against British Prince Andrew, whom they accuse of having raped her in 2001, when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew, who was with the Epstein-Maxwell couple, denies the allegations.

AFP

