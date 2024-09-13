Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, stressed that the “International Day of Law” is an occasion on which the world renews people’s belief in justice, a sublime value and an approach through which life is upright, without which injustice prevails and chaos spreads in the lives of human beings, and that the rule of law is the best way to achieve justice, which is the aspiration of all peoples.

In his statement on the occasion of the International Law Day, which falls on September 13 every year, he said that the UAE has devoted its efforts since the establishment of the Union to establishing this lofty value, based on the belief of the founding fathers that preserving human dignity under the law and justice is a priority that guarantees the safety and stability of society, so that it can proceed steadily on the paths of its development and progress. Therefore, the rule of law and justice were an essential value of the Union’s values, and a fundamental pillar in the civilized and developmental march of the country.

He pointed out that the UAE’s celebration of this global occasion comes in light of the pioneering efforts made by the country to enhance ways of achieving justice for decades, thanks to the wise vision of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless his soul,” who believed in the values ​​of justice and the rule of law, and established its approach to make the UAE a state of law. These are the same values ​​that the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” has continued to preserve and complete the journey on its path, through its tireless keenness to harness all the country’s capabilities and energies to support the justice system and the judiciary.

The Attorney General explained that the Public Prosecution, which is an authentic branch of the UAE judiciary, carries out its mission in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and exercises its jurisdiction over criminal cases as a representative of the law and the community, and seeks to achieve justice and the obligations of the law in a way that contributes to achieving the vision of the UAE and its efforts to establish and strengthen the principles of justice and the rule of law.