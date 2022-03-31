Mexico.- Last Monday the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), ordered the immediate release of Alejandra Cuevas Moran and canceled the arrest warrant against Laura Moran considering that there was no omission of care, and that according to the accusation they led to the death of Federico Gertz Manero, brother of the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero.

Two days after his release, Alexandra Cuevas He spoke about the days he spent in prison and some of the keys that could have been the reason why the head of the FGR blamed them for his brother’s death.

It was in a conversation “With the House”for the national media The universal that Alejandra Cuevas mentioned that Alejandro “always envied” his brother, since he did receive the love of a family, and the prosecutor “He never had anyone who wanted him.”

In the dialogue, was also present Alonso Castilloson of Alejandra who mentioned that one of the assumptions he has about why his mother was imprisoned is possibly the will left by Federico Gertz Manero.

Alonso said that possibly the attorney general, “he was afraid” that when her brother died, Laura Morán could challenge the will.

Among the different hypotheses mentioned by the family, Alejandra Cuevas also pointed out that the head of the FGR “he was always envious”because his brother always had his mother’s love, while Alejandro never had anyone who loved him.