The Attorney General of the State, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, affirmed that all state institutions are concerned and committed to observing and protecting the constitutional and legal rights of every citizen, resident and visitor on its land.

In a statement he issued yesterday, he said, “All measures taken by institutions and security agencies in the country are carried out within the framework of the law, and under the supervision of the Public Prosecution, in its capacity as a representative of the Social Authority, including procedures for monitoring and recording conversations, phones and correspondence when a violation of the law is proven, which does not It is only done with the approval of the Attorney General alone.”

The State’s Attorney General stated, “The implementation of these procedures is carried out in accordance with the controls established by the state’s constitution and laws, and under the full supervision of the judicial authority, and that violating those rules established in the state by those in charge of them entails holding the perpetrator accountable and punishing him without complacency, in order to preserve the freedoms of individuals and the established basic rights.” human beings in the state of law.