Washington Attorney General Carl Racine intends to interrogate the eldest son of US President Donald Trump Jr. in the case of alleged misappropriation of funds for his father’s inauguration in January 2017. This was reported by the newspaper The Washington Post Thursday, January 14th.

It is noted that the department has already turned to the son of the current US President with a request to testify. The publication also recalled that in December 2020, the eldest daughter of the head of the White House, Ivanka Trump, was summoned to the Washington prosecutor’s office for questioning as part of the same investigation.

The Democrats are accusing the President of the United States – Republican Donald Trump of using his official position to make a profit in his hotels, at least two lawsuits on this topic have already been filed in federal courts. Trump denies all these suspicions.

On December 14, 2018, information appeared in the media that Ivanka Trump took part in negotiations on the distribution of funds raised for the inauguration of the American leader.

According to them, Ivanka spoke directly with the inaugural committee about the cost of renting the Trump International Hotel in Washington. At the same time, a representative of the committee expressed his concern to Trump’s daughter overpriced, “expressing fears about the consequences if this is verified.” If Trump’s hotel really inflated prices, then this is a violation of federal law.

A spokesman for Ivanka Trump said that the daughter of the President of the United States participated in the discussion only at the initial stage and requested that the rental price “correspond to the market.” Prosecutors believe that the funds could have been spent on inappropriate needs.