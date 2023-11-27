The Attorney General of Peru, Patricia Benavides, announced this Monday that she denounced President Dina Boluarte and the Prime Minister in Congress.Alberto Otárola, for four deaths in the anti-government protests of 2022 and 2023, when responding to an investigation opened against him for the alleged formation of a criminal network in the Public Ministry.

“I inform that I have filed a constitutional complaint before the Congress of the Republic against citizens Dina Boluarte and Luis Alberto Otárola,” he said in a statement in which She assured that the investigation opened against her “is intended” to intimidate her so that she does not continue her “fight against impunity.”

The complaint is also directed against the three former Interior Ministers who held the portfolio during the wave of protests, César Cervanes, Víctor Rojas and Vicente Romero. He denounces the five for the alleged commission of the crime of qualified homicide.

This Monday, operation “Valquiria V” was carried out, carried out by the Special Team of Prosecutors against the corruption of power (Eficcop), which accuses Benavides of being the head of a criminal network of influence peddling.

As part of this operation, the person who was until this Sunday the central manager of the Prosecutor’s Office, Jaime Villanueva, was arrested.

Benavides stated in his message that this investigation is “a premeditated attack” by those who oppose his work.

77 people died in the demonstrations, 49 of them in direct clashes with security forces.

“This morning, the Public Ministry has been the object of a premeditated attack by those who oppose the work that the law entrusts us with: fighting against impunity and orchestrated corruption in the highest spheres of power,” said Benavides.

The prosecutor indicated that the institution she directs is in charge of cases of maximum relevance with people who are going to try to use their power to “obstruct justice.”

The Public Ministry has been the object of a premeditated attack by those who oppose the work that the law entrusts us with.

“The last few hours are a demonstration of those who do not want to be investigated and still have the capacity to exercise reprisals against the institution that I represent. With this clumsy act that seeks to destabilize the independence and autonomy of the Public Ministry, using for such a despicable purpose the mechanism of using to some prosecutors,” he said in the statement.

He also announced that he will continue investigating senior officials responsible for the “tragic deaths.” that occurred between December 2022 and March 2023″ in the protests, as well as other “emblematic cases.”

“Today is a difficult day, but fundamental is the fight against impunity, against corruption and against the powerful who do not want justice to be done in our country,” he said, adding that he does not fear the reprisals that may continue to be taken against his person.

Dina Boluarte, president of Peru.

On October 24, The Prosecutor’s Office extended the investigation into the deaths in the protests for an additional eight months.

In that case, Boluarte went to testify to the Prosecutor’s Office on September 27, when he ratified the explanations that he already gave last June about the dozens of deaths that occurred during the anti-government demonstrations that took place from December to March in his country and asked that the investigation against him be closed.

The president was summoned as part of the preliminary investigation opened against her and other high authorities of her government for the alleged commission of the crimes of genocide, qualified homicide and abuse of authority, as a result of the death of 77 people in the demonstrations, 49 of them in direct confrontations with the security forces.

EFE