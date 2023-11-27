The attorney general of Peru, Patricia Benavides, announced this Monday (27) that she has denounced the country’s president, Dina Boluarte, and the prime minister, Alberto Otárola, in Congress for deaths that occurred in a wave of protests against the government , in response to an investigation opened against her for allegedly setting up a criminal network at the Public Ministry.

“I inform you that I have presented a constitutional complaint before the Congress of the Republic against Dina Boluarte and Luis Alberto Otárola,” she said in a statement, in which she alleged that the investigation of which she is the target has the purpose of intimidating her so that she does not continue her “ fight against impunity.”

Others denounced by Benavides are the three former Interior Ministers who occupied the portfolio during the wave of protests, César Cervanes, Víctor Rojas and Vicente Romero. The five are accused of allegedly committing the crime of aggravated homicide.

Investigation into prosecutor

Operation Valquiria V was carried out this Monday by the Special Team of Prosecutors against corruption in power (Eficcop), which accuses Benavides of being the head of a criminal network of influence peddling.

As part of this operation, Jaime Villanueva, who until yesterday was the central manager of the Prosecutor’s Office, was detained.

In his statement, Benavides said this investigation is “a premeditated attack” by those who oppose his work.

“This morning, the Public Ministry was the target of a premeditated attack by those who oppose the work that the law entrusts us with: combating impunity and orchestrated corruption at the highest levels of power,” she wrote.

The prosecutor claimed that the institution she heads is in charge of highly relevant cases against people who will try to use their power to “obstruct justice”.

“The last few hours are a demonstration of those who do not want to be investigated and still have the ability to retaliate against the institution I represent. With this clumsy act that seeks to destabilize the independence and autonomy of the Public Ministry, using for this despicable purpose the mechanism used by some prosecutors,” he said.

She also announced that she will continue to investigate those responsible for the “tragic deaths that occurred between December 2022 and March 2023” in the protests, as well as other “emblematic cases”.

On October 24, the Public Ministry extended the investigation into the deaths in the protests for another eight months.

In this case, Boluarte had given a statement to the Attorney General’s Office on September 27, when he ratified the explanations he had already given in June about the deaths that occurred during the anti-government demonstrations that took place from December to March last year in his country and asked for the closure of the investigation against her.

The president was summoned as part of the preliminary investigation opened into the actions of her and other members of her government for allegedly committing crimes of genocide, aggravated homicide and abuse of authority, after the death of 77 people in the demonstrations, 49 of them in direct clashes with security forces.

Boluarte calls the accusation a “despicable political maneuver”

Dina Boluarte said this Monday that the complaint filed against her is a “despicable political maneuver” with the aim of “distracting the attention” of the public.

Boluarte stated in a speech at the Government Palace, in Lima, that Benavides “has to respond to the corresponding authorities in a clear and precise manner” in the investigation opened by the anti-corruption unit of the Attorney General’s Office.

The Peruvian president said she found it “strange” that the complaint against her “was filed after the public became aware of the operations and arrests of the Public Ministry team for alleged acts of corruption.”

She added that last Friday she was notified by the prosecutor about the extension of the investigation period into the case of the death of protesters by eight months, but that today the complaint against her was formalized, after the initiation of another case against Benavides herself.

“This is suspicious and serious”, alleged Boluarte, who recalled that also today two prosecutors demanded the resignation of the head of the Public Ministry.

He called on the country’s political and jurisdictional authorities to “defend the rule of law, economic stability and the fundamental rights of 33 million Peruvians.”