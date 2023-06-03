The Attorney General of the State, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, affirmed that all state institutions are concerned and committed to observing and protecting the constitutional and legal rights of every citizen, resident and visitor on its land.

The State Attorney General said in a statement issued today that all measures taken by institutions and security agencies in the state are carried out within the framework of the law and under the supervision of the Public Prosecution in its capacity as the representative of the Social Authority, including procedures for monitoring and recording conversations, telephones and correspondence when a violation of the law is proven, which is only done with the approval of the representative. General alone.

The State’s Attorney General stated that the implementation of these procedures is carried out in accordance with the controls established by the State’s constitution and laws and under the full supervision of the judicial authority, and that violating those established rules in the state by those in charge of them entails holding the perpetrator accountable and punishing him without complacency in order to preserve the freedoms of individuals and the basic rights established for people in the state. the law.