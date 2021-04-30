One day after the Kirchnerist deputy Rodolfo Tailhade accused him in Congress of having illicitly enriched himself, the attorney general of the Nation Eduardo Casal reported himself in court to be investigated for this alleged crime. The chief prosecutor is under intense attack by the ruling party, which covets his position.

According to judicial sources, Casal would not have tolerated that Tailhade crossed the line of political criticism to attribute acts of corruption to him, when at the meeting of the Monitoring and Follow-up Commission of the Public Ministry of the Nation he indicated that, observing the sworn statements of assets of the attorney, had discovered what he called a “scandalous increase in assets”.

Tahilade said that “at the end of 2016 he had three properties and today he has eleven” and that in that period he quadrupled his holdings in cash. Although the deputy acknowledged that “Those eight properties that he added as interim attorney are apparently justified by inheritance” He indicated that he would deepen his “investigation” as these differences were striking to him.

Casal also would not have liked the “excessive adjectival” of Deputy K regarding the shares he owns in the Standard Chartered Bank, which he referred to as “one of the usual channels of foreign currency flight from our country. I do not want to think that the interim attorney has an account outside“, chicaneó the legislator.

In his complaint, the prosecutor recalled that Tailhade acceded to the content of his affidavits because they were presented in a timely manner, since it is his “duty as a public official to account for my actions to society.”

“Beyond the groundlessness of the accusations and the purposes that they may have in this context, I present myself for the purpose of appointing the court that will intervene in the investigation of my assets in order to clarify the extremes revealed by the deputy, “the attorney would have asked.

Casal also warned about the “dangerous situation” in which it would have remained after the public exposure of the amount of cash that he owns, accompanied by the expression that it was possible that he had that sum “on the mattress.”

Finally, he recalled that the improper use of sworn statements is in conflict with the Law of Ethics in the Public Function, and offered the justice all the supporting documentation of his assets and their origin, including the file of the succession of his parents, settled in the civil justice of San Isidro.

The cloak of suspicion that Deputy Tailhade threw on the attorney general on Thursday is nothing more than the latest episode of an escalation against him, initiated with the bill to reform the law of the public prosecutor’s office – which among other cuts to the autonomy of The prosecutors eliminate the requirement to appoint the attorney with two-thirds of the votes of the Senate – and continued with the successive verbal attacks by the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria.

