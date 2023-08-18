interviewPvdA party leader Attje Kuiken will not return to the House of Representatives after the elections. She thinks it has been nice after seventeen years as a parliamentarian. Kuiken does not want to rule out the possibility that she will return to the Binnenhof in another role, but she finds it ludicrous to speculate about that already.
Jan Hoedeman, Wouter Peer
Latest update:
13:39
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Attje #Kuiken #PvdA #return #House #Representatives #fantastic #time
Leave a Reply