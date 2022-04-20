Attje Kuiken wants to succeed Liliane Ploumen as chairman of the parliamentary group of the PvdA. In a letter sent to the party on Wednesday, the 44-year-old MP has officially applied. Her 39-year-old colleague Henk Nijboer already did that on Tuesday.

MPs Kati Piri and Khadija Arib have announced that they do not aspire to the PvdA presidency, so the role is probably reserved for Nijboer or Kuiken. The group will make a decision on Friday.

“With conviction,” Kuiken chooses to take on the presidency, she writes in the statement. In doing so, she brings her “motivation and a wealth of political experience.” She would like to “continue and expand” the collaboration with GroenLinks, so that “a bigger fist” can be made “against the conservative forces”. Kuiken has been a member of the House of Representatives for fifteen years and speaks on matters such as health care and general affairs.

Last week, Ploumen unexpectedly announced her resignation as party leader and party leader of the PvdA, because she does not consider herself a leader and “skilled enough” in the plenary debate. “You are just less good at some things,” she told the press on Tuesday.