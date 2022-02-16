Home page politics

divide

Due to demographic change, parts of Germany will be increasingly dependent on immigration in order to cover their need for skilled workers. (Archive image) © Stefan Sauer/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Skepticism about migration is falling among the population. According to the Bertelsmann Foundation, positive effects are moving forward. However, the analysis also shows concerns, reservations and rejection.

Gütersloh – According to a study, the population’s skepticism about immigration is decreasing, and the opportunities of migration are becoming more important. At the same time, concerns about the negative consequences of immigration have continued to decrease, even if they still exist in the majority.

This was the result of a survey commissioned by the Bertelsmann Foundation on the culture of welcome in Germany. It also reveals a clearly increased willingness to take in refugees.

In November 2021, Kantar Emnid surveyed a good 2,000 people aged 14 and over. The results made it clear: “Something is moving”, as the analysis from Gütersloh published on Wednesday said. Critical considerations and rejection are still “present and noticeable”.

On the opportunities side, with a view to the economy, 68 percent of those surveyed believe that immigration brings advantages for the settlement of international companies, and 55 percent that it helps against the shortage of skilled workers. Almost two-thirds expect society to age less thanks to migration, and 48 percent expect additional income for the pension pot. All values ​​are higher than previous surveys in 2017 and 2019. Almost every second person (48 percent) states that more people seeking protection should be taken in for humanitarian reasons – compared to 37 percent in 2019 and 2017.

fears have subsided

There are still fears in large parts of the population, but they have subsided. Around two-thirds still assume that the welfare state will be burdened and also expect conflicts between immigrants and locals. 56 percent expect problems in the schools. Housing shortage in metropolitan areas worries 59 percent – in this case unchanged from 2019.

more on the subject Vaccination and migration: Enlightenment needs boosters Commission on Corona teachings: Green-Black go it alone Experts think releasing cannabis is wrong

The study also identifies a corona factor behind the generally more positive view of immigration: Many have become aware that the country is dependent on immigrants for areas of critical infrastructure such as care, agriculture or certain services to function.

According to the study, there are differences in attitudes according to age, level of education and sometimes “conspicuous deviations” between East and West Germany. In addition, it is obvious that women are more sensitive to disadvantages and are more likely to support new anti-discrimination laws than men. dpa