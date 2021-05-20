S.Little by little, Joe Biden is changing his rhetoric on the recent outbreak of violence in the Middle East. To the affirmation of Israeli right to self-defense at the beginning of the rocket fire by Hamas, the president gradually added confessions that, although not relativising the guiding principle of American foreign policy in the region, were intended to provide a broader context.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

After an initial conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden cautiously expressed the “hope and expectation” that the violence would soon come to an end. This was followed by a phone call with Mahmoud Abbas, in which the president emphasized his support for the Palestinian people to “live in the dignity, security, freedom and economic opportunities they deserve.”

Several days later it was reported that Biden had said in another telephone conversation with the Israeli prime minister that he could no longer fend off domestic political criticism. Logically, the President said that he too was now in favor of a ceasefire. That was on Monday. On Wednesday he called Netanyahu again. It was the fourth call in seven days. Now his tone has intensified: As the White House announced, he had conveyed to Netanyahu “that he expects a significant de-escalation today on the way to a ceasefire”.

The Israeli, to whom there is no need to explain the role that relations with the State of Israel play in the American public, understood Biden’s announcement primarily as an inward-looking message. He countered: He was determined to continue the mission until his goals were achieved. In the United Nations Security Council, Washington finally blocked attempts to condemn violence in the Middle East.

Biden is familiar with the situation he is currently in: As Vice President, he has seen Barack Obama and Netanyahu persevering for years. And he, who is himself one of the traditional supporters of Israel, has seen in recent years how the left-moving democrats have been less and less willing to accept Israel’s settlement activities in East Jerusalem and the West Bank and to put Palestinian interests aside.

Biden was now coming under increasing pressure: It started with outraged tweets from the usual suspects in the House of Representatives. But the criticism is not limited to the “Squad” around Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Sunday, 29 Democratic senators published a statement calling for an “immediate ceasefire”. Left winger Bernie Sanders, who, as a presidential candidate last year, said he was proud of his Jewish identity, wrote in a guest article for the New York Times: Nobody questions Israel’s right to defend itself. But why is it never asked what the rights of the Palestinians are?

He accused Netanyahu of cultivating “racist nationalism”. In order to stay in power and avoid prosecution for corruption, he gave legitimacy to these forces and participated in the government. It is shocking that the mob that attacked Palestinians in Jerusalem is now represented in the Knesset. The contribution ended with the words that Americanized the Middle East conflict: “Palastinian lives matter”.

The mood turned. Criticism from the left had to be taken into account: Nancy Pelosi, the “spokeswoman” for the House of Representatives, said after a week of hostilities it was clear that a ceasefire was necessary. And Bob Menendez, the influential chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the second chamber, also expressed concerns about Israel’s military behavior. The senator was among those who rejected Obama’s Iran deal because he feared harm to Israel. The Republicans took advantage of the situation to urge Biden to “stay strong” in his support for Israel.