Atilius Romita was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the journalist’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a background on Maurizio Costanzo never told before. Let’s find out together what gieffino’s words were.

The news of the death of Maurice Costanzo, which took place on February 24th, represented a real blow to the heart for everyone. There were many personalities from the entertainment world who remembered the TV giant. Among the many, even Attilio Romita wanted to share an anecdote about the husband of Maria DeFilippi.

The background that Attilio Romita revealed about Maurizio Costanzo comes from a conversation that the journalist he had with the columnist Sonia Bruganelli. These were her words about it:

A memory I have of him? I met him many years ago for an interview. Two days after I left the house, Sonia Bruganelli told me that speaking with Maurizio Costanzo of Big Brother Vip, he said that he had followed my path and that he would never have imagined that I would have done it so lightly.

And, concluding, former competitor of the Big Brother VIP he then added:

At one point Costanzo told her “Let’s do this, send him a plane, I’ll pay for it. He thinks what a thrill it would have been for me.

Attilio Romita after the Big Brother VIP

After leaving the most spied on house in Italy, Attilio Romita confessed that he worked hard to regain the trust of his mate.

Indeed, the woman remained a lot disappointed of the attitudes that the former gieffino and journalist had towards the tenant Sarah Altobello. According to Attilio’s words, the journalist and his partner should get married by the end of the year.