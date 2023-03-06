On the occasion of an interview, Attilio Romita is a raging river against Edoardo Donnamaria

Without any shadow of a doubt, Atilius Romita was one of the most talked about and iconic faces of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP. A few weeks after his elimination from the most spied on house in Italy, the former gieffino let himself go to unpublished reports on Edoardo Donnamaria. Let’s find out together what he said in detail.

During his experience in the seventh edition of Big Brother VipAttilio Romita managed to conquer the sympathy of the Italian public. Although he had to leave the reality show due to elimination, the former gieffino managed to establish himself as one of the personages most discussed inside the most spied on house in Italy.

Just over a month after hers stage exitthe famous face of TG1 has decided to release ainterview to “Super TV Guide”. Here, the man took the opportunity to tell unreleased episodes occurred at the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

In detail, the man said that he has a vippone cursed twice a GFVip and theidentity of the culprit would be that of Edoardo Donnamaria:

The unhappy comrade phrases I said in the house have wound very Mimma. I have not been forgiven, there are those who have cursed twice like Donnamaria and are still in the house.

It’s not all. According to version of events of the journalist, Edoardo Donnamaria would also become the protagonist of sensational statements regarding his past relationships and the one with Antonella Fiordelisi: