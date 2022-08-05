The words of the actor and singer: “Unexpected box, see you again at Via”

In these last hours Attilio Fontana is causing fans to worry a lot because of a snapshot shared on his social page. The actor and singer, in fact, has published a photo that portrays him in tears in a hospital bed. The news is going around the web and worries the most loyal fans of the former member of the Bad dei Ragazzi Italiani.

The click that Attilio Fontana has published on social media and which is being talked about a lot these days portrays the actor on a bed ofhospital in tears, with a medical gown and a cap on his head. Attilio accompanied a part of the piece ‘Tangolento’ to the image.

These were the words that the actor and singer wrote under the post in question:

Every day life that passes is a flowing line, a drawing in the middle .. but I have an engine that has to sing and here more than salt stronger than it goes. Unexpected box, see you again at Via.



At the moment we don’t know in detail what happened to the former band member Italian boys, very famous in the 90s. According to the shot and the words in question, we could think that Attilio Fontana is going through a fairly delicate period.

Following the sharing of the shot that portrays him in tears on a hospital bed, many have sent messages of ready greetings healing to the actor and singer. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be news about this story that has made his fans very worried.

As already mentioned, Attilio Fontana was a member of the band Ragazzi Italiani, very famous in the 90s. After the dissolution of the group Attilio took part in numerous fiction television and in 2013 he participated in Such and Which Show. Here he met the actress Clizia Fornasier and together they had two sons.