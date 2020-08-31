A.n a wonderful Thursday morning, Attila Klaus Peter Hildmann is sitting in his white-green Daisho sweater in the driver’s seat of his parked car and doesn’t seem to be able to quite believe what he has just been accused of. “Stop it, Olli,” he says. That would be nonsense. Total bullshit. A satanist? He? Never ever! Hildmann, who grew from a vegan superstar at a remarkable rate germanys crazyest conspiracy theorists transformed, just got a conspiracy theory presented by Oliver Janich, another famous conspiracy theorist. One that concerns himself this time. Nonsense? Nonsense!

It’s a beautiful, telling, almost educational moment, because it transfers an interesting game of thought into reality: What actually happens when a conspiracy theorist accuses another conspiracy theorist of being part of the conspiracy instead of just the solution he hoped for?

At the latest when it comes to the matter with Adolf Hitler, it seems that they can no longer get together.