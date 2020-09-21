Attila Hildmann wants Jan Böhmermann to “break down arguments” in a joint podcast about the corona virus. Satirist carries out propaganda and is a Bolshevik.

Berlin – Attila Hildmann* a new name on his enemy list. Jan Böhmermann. He was “Bolshevik” and would carry out “left-fascist propaganda”. The cookbook author wants to drive this out of the satirist by “dissecting him argumentatively”. Attila Hildmann only needs one opportunity to do this. That is why he calls for a joint podcast on the subject of corona virus * reported 24hamburg.de/politik.

The cookbook author could explain a lot in the podcast. For example, why is it with the Attack on the nuclear power plant but nothing came of it* even though he was so sure. Or why he is on Nazi propaganda resorted to genocide to Chancellor Angela Merkel* to seal. * 24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen digital network.